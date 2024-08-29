Police as witness: Carinthian crashed into fence

Head-on collision between car and motorcycle

Just a few hours earlier, on Wednesday at around 5.45 pm, a 17-year-old boy from the district of Klagenfurt-Land was driving on the Wörthersee-Süduferstraße (L 96) coming from Velden in the direction of Reifnitz. At the same time, however, a 31-year-old woman from the district of Villach-Land was also driving her car in the opposite direction. "At house number 191 in Maria Wörth, the motorcyclist veered onto the oncoming lane in a right-hand bend for an unknown reason, resulting in a collision," said the police. After initial treatment by the emergency services, the young man was flown to Klagenfurt University Hospital by the Christophorus 11 rescue helicopter with injuries of indeterminate severity. The female driver of the car remained uninjured. Neither of them had been drinking alcohol.