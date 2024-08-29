Impossible conditions for a black-blue coalition at federal level

In her role as Federal Chairwoman of the Young ÖVP (JVP), Claudia Plakolm is currently touring the federal states, and on Tuesday the Mühlviertel native made a stop in her home state. The Youth State Secretary's word carries weight in the federal ÖVP, as she is in second place on the list for the National Council elections.

Also in Lower Austria and Salzburg

So when she praises the "objective, pragmatic policy" of the black-blue coalition in Upper Austria in an interview with the "Krone", it can certainly be taken to mean that she and the ÖVP would also prefer this constellation in the federal government. The black-blue coalition in Upper Austria was also a "role model for other federal states" (Lower Austria and Salzburg).