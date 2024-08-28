“We have to use this hype now”

Kenan Biberovic, a current player from BBU Salzburg, also plays for Sonze. "Kenan is my right-hand man and one of the most important people in our club. We've already played many tournaments together in Europe and often achieved good results," reports Mujic, who has already played with his squad at major events in the Czech Republic, Germany and Slovakia. The 28-year-old hopes that Austria's European Championship title will raise awareness of the up-and-coming sport. "Many people have now heard of 3x3 basketball for the first time. We have to use the hype now. I hope that there will soon be more clubs and tournaments in Austria. But of course, sponsors also need to be found for this."