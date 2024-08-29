Apprentices score points with learned table manners

Learning by doing: table manners

Expert Petra Pinker showed the twelve young apprentices how to behave at the table. After a theoretical part in the construction company, the etiquette rules were put to the test over lunch. Particularly tricky: the pancake soup. "The pancakes have to be cut up first. The spoon should be brought to your face and not the other way around," explains apprentice Sebastian, sitting bolt upright with a cloth napkin on his lap at the table with his colleagues and Pinker.