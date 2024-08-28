Salzburg’s youngster amazed his colleagues

It was Daghim who scored Salzburg's only goal of the evening. In the manner of Arjen Robben, he moved from the right side into the middle and shot into the corner. In doing so, the kicker repaid the trust of coach Pep Lijnders, who had surprisingly brought him on. Most observers would probably have put their money on the in-form Dorgeles Nene. The attacker was also awarded the title "Man of the Match" for his strong performance.