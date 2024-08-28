"He's only 18?"
Salzburg’s youngster amazed his colleagues
FC Red Bull Salzburg finally secured qualification for the Champions League with a 1-1 draw against Dynamo Kiev. Man of the match was Adam Daghim with the only goal of the evening. This was not the only reason why his colleagues were amazed by the Dane. The coach was also full of praise.
In a very young Salzburg team, Adam Daghim is still a youngster at the age of 18. But in the second leg against Dynamo Kiev, the Bulls proved that age doesn't matter!
It was Daghim who scored Salzburg's only goal of the evening. In the manner of Arjen Robben, he moved from the right side into the middle and shot into the corner. In doing so, the kicker repaid the trust of coach Pep Lijnders, who had surprisingly brought him on. Most observers would probably have put their money on the in-form Dorgeles Nene. The attacker was also awarded the title "Man of the Match" for his strong performance.
The left-footer also amazed his colleagues. But not just because of the goal. When asked about his compatriot's age, Maurits Kjaergaard asked: "What? He's only 18 years old?" The assist provider immediately showered his "buddy" with roses: "Adam has a lot of quality, that speaks for him. But he's also a great guy for our dressing room." And coach Pep Lijnders? He was blown away anyway!
"He was like a rocket"
"He was like a rocket! The way he ran, the way he dribbled. He played really well," said the Dutchman, his eyes shining. After allowing Oliver Lukic to make his debut in the first leg (2:0 for Salzburg), a youngster from the Bulls was once again allowed to take to the pitch against Kiev at home. "The boys need confidence and the necessary self-confidence!"
