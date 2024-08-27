Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Uproar over election poster

Local politician ridiculed for wearing a turban

Nachrichten
27.08.2024 14:40

The SPÖ chairman of Deutsch-Wagram (Lower Austria) and National Council candidate Gurdial-Singh Bajwa comes from India. He has now become the target of racist mockery because of an election poster. State security is already investigating the case.

comment0 Kommentare

Gurdial-Singh Bajwa came to Austria from India with his parents at the age of six. He has lived in Deutsch-Wagram for more than three decades. The businessman is involved in professional associations and local politics, is vice chairman of the transport and traffic section of the Vienna Chamber of Commerce and is also chairman of the SPÖ and a councillor in his home town.

Last class comments
"Gurdial-Singh Bajwa is a picture-book example of successful integration," explains SPÖ regional manager Wolfgang Zwander. Why does the party manager emphasize this? The comrade with Indian roots became the victim of last-minute mockery on the Internet. After he was pictured wearing a turban on a poster for the National Council elections - he is running in 12th place in the regional constituency - a hate video was posted with racist comments: "Wole du Rose kaufe?" (sic!) or "He stands at Hofer and guards the shopping carts" can be read there.

Zitat Icon

The racist attacks on our party colleague Gurdial-Singh Bajwa are disgusting and must be rejected in the strongest possible terms!

(Bild: Imre Antal)

Sven Hergovich, Landesparteivorsitzender der SPÖ 

Bild: Imre Antal

Solidarity across party lines
It is not only party friends who are now standing by Gurdial-Singh Bajwa. "He supports associations and has been fully integrated for many years", MP René Zonschits is quoted as saying. ÖVP mayor Ulla Mühl Hittinger also praises his commitment to the community: "He is involved in many areas of the municipality."

A case for state security?
In the meantime, the State Office for State Protection and Counter-Extremism is already investigating whether the posting constitutes a criminal offense. The scolded person himself shows format: "I should be judged by my actions, not my appearance!"

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Christoph Weisgram
Christoph Weisgram
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER

Kostenlose Spiele

Alle Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku

Vorteilswelt

Alle Anzeigen

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf