Uproar over election poster
Local politician ridiculed for wearing a turban
The SPÖ chairman of Deutsch-Wagram (Lower Austria) and National Council candidate Gurdial-Singh Bajwa comes from India. He has now become the target of racist mockery because of an election poster. State security is already investigating the case.
Gurdial-Singh Bajwa came to Austria from India with his parents at the age of six. He has lived in Deutsch-Wagram for more than three decades. The businessman is involved in professional associations and local politics, is vice chairman of the transport and traffic section of the Vienna Chamber of Commerce and is also chairman of the SPÖ and a councillor in his home town.
Last class comments
"Gurdial-Singh Bajwa is a picture-book example of successful integration," explains SPÖ regional manager Wolfgang Zwander. Why does the party manager emphasize this? The comrade with Indian roots became the victim of last-minute mockery on the Internet. After he was pictured wearing a turban on a poster for the National Council elections - he is running in 12th place in the regional constituency - a hate video was posted with racist comments: "Wole du Rose kaufe?" (sic!) or "He stands at Hofer and guards the shopping carts" can be read there.
The racist attacks on our party colleague Gurdial-Singh Bajwa are disgusting and must be rejected in the strongest possible terms!
Sven Hergovich, Landesparteivorsitzender der SPÖ
Bild: Imre Antal
Solidarity across party lines
It is not only party friends who are now standing by Gurdial-Singh Bajwa. "He supports associations and has been fully integrated for many years", MP René Zonschits is quoted as saying. ÖVP mayor Ulla Mühl Hittinger also praises his commitment to the community: "He is involved in many areas of the municipality."
A case for state security?
In the meantime, the State Office for State Protection and Counter-Extremism is already investigating whether the posting constitutes a criminal offense. The scolded person himself shows format: "I should be judged by my actions, not my appearance!"
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.