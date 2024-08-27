Local politician ridiculed for wearing a turban

Last class comments

"Gurdial-Singh Bajwa is a picture-book example of successful integration," explains SPÖ regional manager Wolfgang Zwander. Why does the party manager emphasize this? The comrade with Indian roots became the victim of last-minute mockery on the Internet. After he was pictured wearing a turban on a poster for the National Council elections - he is running in 12th place in the regional constituency - a hate video was posted with racist comments: "Wole du Rose kaufe?" (sic!) or "He stands at Hofer and guards the shopping carts" can be read there.