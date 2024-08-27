Matthäus criticizes Kim: “That’s not Bayern!”

Ball bounces, lack of strength in tackles

"I don't want to offend Kim, but he simply doesn't have the clear, quick passing game paired with a certain security that is needed," Matthäus said in his Sky column. "I didn't like that about him right from the start. He hops the ball. That's not what I expect at the highest level, that's not Bayern Munich. He also doesn't have the strength in tackles that he had in Naples at the moment."