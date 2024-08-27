Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Weak performance

Matthäus criticizes Kim: “That’s not Bayern!”

Nachrichten
27.08.2024 09:25

"That's not what I expect at the highest level, that's not Bayern Munich." Bayern's Min-jae Kim had to put up with a lot of criticism after his blunder to go 2-1 behind against Wolfsburg. From Lothar Matthäus, for example.

comment0 Kommentare

Ten minutes after the restart, the right-back allowed the ball to be taken from him by Austrian international Patrick Wimmer, who set up Lovro Majer to make it 2-1. A cheap mistake that almost cost Bayern valuable points on Sunday, as the Munich side only managed to turn the game in their favor late on (3:2).

Ball bounces, lack of strength in tackles
"I don't want to offend Kim, but he simply doesn't have the clear, quick passing game paired with a certain security that is needed," Matthäus said in his Sky column. "I didn't like that about him right from the start. He hops the ball. That's not what I expect at the highest level, that's not Bayern Munich. He also doesn't have the strength in tackles that he had in Naples at the moment."

All in all, Bayern's defensive line performed below expectations, and it is quite possible that Christoph Freund and Max Eberl will need to act again before the end of the transfer window. In addition to the departures of Noussair Mazraoui and Matthijs de Ligt to Manchester United, new signing Hiroki Ito was also injured. Negotiations with Bayer Leverkusen to sign Jonathan Tah are at a standstill, and those responsible at Säbener Straße no longer have much time to find a solution ...

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

krone Sport
krone Sport
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER

Kostenlose Spiele

Alle Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku

Vorteilswelt

Alle Anzeigen

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf