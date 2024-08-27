Weak performance
Matthäus criticizes Kim: “That’s not Bayern!”
"That's not what I expect at the highest level, that's not Bayern Munich." Bayern's Min-jae Kim had to put up with a lot of criticism after his blunder to go 2-1 behind against Wolfsburg. From Lothar Matthäus, for example.
Ten minutes after the restart, the right-back allowed the ball to be taken from him by Austrian international Patrick Wimmer, who set up Lovro Majer to make it 2-1. A cheap mistake that almost cost Bayern valuable points on Sunday, as the Munich side only managed to turn the game in their favor late on (3:2).
Ball bounces, lack of strength in tackles
"I don't want to offend Kim, but he simply doesn't have the clear, quick passing game paired with a certain security that is needed," Matthäus said in his Sky column. "I didn't like that about him right from the start. He hops the ball. That's not what I expect at the highest level, that's not Bayern Munich. He also doesn't have the strength in tackles that he had in Naples at the moment."
All in all, Bayern's defensive line performed below expectations, and it is quite possible that Christoph Freund and Max Eberl will need to act again before the end of the transfer window. In addition to the departures of Noussair Mazraoui and Matthijs de Ligt to Manchester United, new signing Hiroki Ito was also injured. Negotiations with Bayer Leverkusen to sign Jonathan Tah are at a standstill, and those responsible at Säbener Straße no longer have much time to find a solution ...
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
