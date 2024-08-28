"Peter" gracious
Three reasons for a big celebration in Kaltenbach
The municipality of Kaltenbach celebrated three festivals in one day at 1700 meters above sea level. Peter was merciful and only let it rain after the festivities.
The municipality of Kaltenbach had three reasons to celebrate last weekend. At an altitude of 1700 meters above sea level, 40 years of the Hubertus Chapel, the last Holy Mass by Father Erwin Gerst and the awarding of honorary citizenship to vehicle pioneer Herbert Empl were celebrated.
The chapel was consecrated on September 2, 1984, in a joint project led by the municipality with the support of hunters, marksmen, private individuals, clubs and businesses.
"First" and last mass read at the same place
The service at the inauguration was conducted by Pastor Erwin Gerst. It was his first in Kaltenbach. It was therefore very fitting that he read his last mass in the chapel. St. Peter also showed mercy and only let the rain pour down after the ceremony.
It was also a very special day for Herbert Empl. He received the highest award of the municipality of Kaltenbach, namely honorary citizenship in the form of a corresponding certificate. This was presented to him personally by Mayor Klaus Gasteiger.
Herbert Empl has had a disciplined life, has always stood up and is still committed to the lives of the people in our valley.
Bürgermeister Klaus Gasteiger
Mayor held the laudatory speech for the pioneer
The newly crowned honorary citizen was not only brought before the curtain because of his talent for technology and development, but also for his numerous social commitments. The laudatory speech for Empl was held by the mayor.
A short excerpt from Gasteiger's speech: "Herbert Empl has had a disciplined life, has always stood up and is still committed to the lives of the people in our valley. He has created hundreds of jobs with his brothers and the whole family - and has remained as he always was: economically forward-thinking, but socially firmly rooted to the ground. Even if the wheels are turning much faster."
