“Eco-storm”: Wind turbine now humming at mountain hut

An additional difficulty for the keeper of this popular alpine base: the summit restaurateur had to lug the fuel on his back over hill and dale to a clear height. A shortcoming that prompted the members of the mountain club to take action. But now these troubles have come to an end. And the chapter of the fossil age at the base between Türnitz in the district of Lilienfeld and the Pielachtal municipality of Loich in the district of St. Pölten can finally be closed. A powerful wind turbine, erected by true idealists, has recently been humming on a rock pinnacle.