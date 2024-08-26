Reuters consultant dead
In the early hours of Monday morning, Russia launched a massive aerial bombardment of Ukraine with missiles, cruise missiles and drones. Observers in Kiev are talking about one of the heaviest air strikes in two and a half years of war. Previously, several people had been killed in the shelling of the eastern Ukrainian region of Sumy.
There were at least seven explosions in the Ukrainian capital on Monday, and the electricity and water supply has been partially interrupted following the attack, as Mayor Vitali Klitschko announced on Telegram.
Long-range bombers and missiles
Explosions were reported in the areas surrounding the capital and the Zhytomir, Khmelnytskyi, Ternopil and Lviv regions, according to the official air alert app. According to the Ukrainian Air Force, the Russian army temporarily deployed eleven Tu-95 long-range bombers, which carry cruise missiles. In addition, Kinschal hypersonic missiles were fired at Ukraine. Ukraine was also fired at from the Black Sea.
An overview of casualties and damage in the region is not yet available. According to initial information, the Ukrainian energy system was once again one of the main targets of the attack.
Poland deployed interceptors
Due to the proximity of the Russian attacks to the Polish border, the Polish military launched interceptors, as reported by the PAP news agency. According to reports, aircraft from other allies were also involved in the operation.
Western journalist's hotel hit
Prior to this, Russia had fired heavily on the eastern Ukrainian region of Sumy. According to local authorities, over 260 attacks from various weapons were registered within 24 hours. Four people died and 13 other civilians were injured. Numerous residential buildings were destroyed.
According to official reports, several Western journalists were also victims of a night-time Russian attack on Kramatorsk when a hotel there was hit. A British Reuters security consultant was killed in a hotel and his body was only recovered from the rubble hours later, according to the authorities. Four people were recovered injured, as the Ukrainian governor of the Donetsk region, Vadym Filashkin, announced on Telegram.
