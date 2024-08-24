Singing as a magnet
They love the “perfect world in Strobl”
The places for the Salzburg Singing Week were once again filled within 15 minutes. Young and old alike enjoyed singing together in Strobl. They presented their skills at the final concert in Abersee.
For a week, a motley group of singing enthusiasts practiced singing together at Lake Wolfgang. Their goal: to form a "harmonious ensemble" from around 130 people. "This is absolutely essential for our final concert. Thanks to our top-class instructors, we achieve this every year," says Trixi Hinterhofer with satisfaction.
The organizational director of the Salzburg Choir Association is pulling the strings of this year's 59th Singing Week. The traditional closing concert took place on Friday evening. In the St. Konrad branch church in Abersee, children's, youth, women's and men's choirs performed individually and then together. Vocal training, joint rehearsals and a folk dance evening allowed the participants to grow together. Many friendships have already been forged here in a house right on the lake. "They love the intact world in Strobl," says Trixi Hinterhofer, describing what draws the singers here together every year.
"Singing makes you much more open than you are in everyday life." This is how Dieter Schaffer sums up what singing in a choir does to each individual. The President of the Salzburg Choir Association is still taking part in the event at the age of 80. "I help with the piano transportation. If I was still singing, I'd probably be the oldest," he laughs.
The participants come from all age groups. "The youngest are six years old. They sing in their own children's choir and of course also at the joint concert," explains Trixi Hinterhofer. The singing week is as popular as ever. Once again this year, the 130 or so places were filled within 15 minutes. Half of the participants come from the province of Salzburg, the others from all over Austria.
