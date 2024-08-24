Here in the live ticker
Freiburg and Leipzig kick off, LIVE from 3.30 pm
Kick-off to the new German Bundesliga season. Bayern, Dortmund and Leipzig are chasing champions Bayer Leverkusen. There are five games on Saturday afternoon. Among others, Michael Gregoritsch and his Freiburg side will kick off the season against runners-up Stuttgart following the resignation of legendary coach Christian Streich. We'll be reporting live - see ticker below.
Here is the live ticker:
Unease at the start of the new season
The threat of fan protests is causing unrest ahead of the start of the German Bundesliga season. In Dortmund, for example, there is a tank outside the stadium, at TSG Hoffenheim there are fears of a match being abandoned and there is also unrest in Leipzig. The situation is most tense in Hoffenheim, where an ultra group is allegedly trying to provoke the abandonment of Saturday's match against newly promoted Holstein Kiel.
Two fan groups have "declared war" on TSG, according to the club of ÖFB team players Alexander Prass and Florian Grillitsch. It is feared that a core of 20 to 40 Ultras could provoke a match abandonment with hate posters. This was triggered by the separation from the operational management around long-time manager Alexander Rosen, with patron Dietmar Hopp once again at the heart of the criticism.
The mood in Leipzig is not the most glorious at the moment either. At the end of last season, there were two acts of pyrotechnics by RB supporters in the space of four weeks on the road - the club's management were highly sensitive to the incendiary behavior. As a result, the club decided to no longer register choreographies for away matches because the materials could be used to smuggle pyrotechnics into the stadium. House bans were also imposed and season tickets withdrawn. Protests in the match against Bochum on Saturday (3.30 pm) are likely to be limited to banners, if at all.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.