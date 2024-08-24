Freiburg and Leipzig kick off, LIVE from 3.30 pm

The mood in Leipzig is not the most glorious at the moment either. At the end of last season, there were two acts of pyrotechnics by RB supporters in the space of four weeks on the road - the club's management were highly sensitive to the incendiary behavior. As a result, the club decided to no longer register choreographies for away matches because the materials could be used to smuggle pyrotechnics into the stadium. House bans were also imposed and season tickets withdrawn. Protests in the match against Bochum on Saturday (3.30 pm) are likely to be limited to banners, if at all.