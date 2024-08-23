Now it's fixed:
Official! Gündogan back at Manchester City
Following his retirement from the German national soccer team, Ilkay Gündogan is returning to Manchester City after just one year at FC Barcelona. The 33-year-old midfielder signed a contract for this season with coach Pep Guardiola's club, with whom Gündogan won a total of 14 titles.
"Having the opportunity to return means so much to me," he said in a statement from the English champions.
Meeting with Pep
Guardiola is said to have lobbied for the return of his former favorite pupil and midfield strategist. According to the media, the two met in a restaurant in Manchester on Wednesday evening to discuss details. Guardiola also wanted to keep Gündogan a year ago, but he opted for something new. Now they are reunited. "Everyone knows how much respect I have for Pep. He is the best coach in the world and working with him every day makes you a better player," said Gündogan.
According to media reports, the Catalans, who have been coached by German Hansi Flick since this season, had previously told Gündogan that he should leave during this transfer window. Gündogan's advisor and uncle Ilhan had stated on August 8 that there was interest from a number of clubs, but that his nephew wanted to stay. Flick recently reported talks with Gündogan, but did not give any details.
Manchester with Guardiola and Gündogan: it was a great success story for seven years. In 2016, the Spanish star coach wanted the then BVB star at all costs and got him. In his last City season to date, 2022/2023, Gündogan captained the Citizens and led them to the Champions League, league and cup treble. In total, he won the English championship five times under Guardiola. "I'm married, but I adore Gündogan," Guardiola once joked.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
