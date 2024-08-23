Official! Gündogan back at Manchester City

Meeting with Pep

Guardiola is said to have lobbied for the return of his former favorite pupil and midfield strategist. According to the media, the two met in a restaurant in Manchester on Wednesday evening to discuss details. Guardiola also wanted to keep Gündogan a year ago, but he opted for something new. Now they are reunited. "Everyone knows how much respect I have for Pep. He is the best coach in the world and working with him every day makes you a better player," said Gündogan.