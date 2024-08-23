Dana White furious
UFC boss: “Our fighters are so incredibly stupid!”
The fact that some UFC athletes share almost every detail of their preparation on their social media channels displeases President Dana White in particular. "It's so incredibly stupid. Some of these guys are so stupid it takes your breath away. It's unbelievable," was the 55-year-old's final verdict.
Background: Merab Dvalishvili will step into the Octagon against bantamweight champion Sean O'Malley at the Sphere in Las Vegas on September 14, aiming to take the American's belt in the mega-bullet.
However, preparations for the MMA spectacle have not been without minor incidents for the Georgian, who injured his eye a few days ago. And shared the cut on social media, which in turn made White shake his head. "The whole world knows about Merab's cut now, he posted it. Our fighters are so stupid, it's just unbelievable. As much as I like to talk bad about boxing, what I give the sport credit for is when something happens in a camp, it doesn't leak out. Our guys, on the other hand, can't wait to put it out on social media," the UFC boss didn't mince his words. "It's a small cut, it's not a big deal, but obviously it needed to be posted."
"Little rat"
It is quite possible that White had feared that Dvalishvili would cancel the fight. This would be a financial disaster for the American, as his company has already invested over 15 million euros in the event. "I swear to God, that little rat better not cancel the fight," O'Malley also told his opponent.
The worry was unfounded, as Dvalishvili himself finally gave the all-clear: "Calm down, it's all good. Just a minor training injury. I've never canceled a fight and I never will!"
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
