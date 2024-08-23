UFC boss: “Our fighters are so incredibly stupid!”

However, preparations for the MMA spectacle have not been without minor incidents for the Georgian, who injured his eye a few days ago. And shared the cut on social media, which in turn made White shake his head. "The whole world knows about Merab's cut now, he posted it. Our fighters are so stupid, it's just unbelievable. As much as I like to talk bad about boxing, what I give the sport credit for is when something happens in a camp, it doesn't leak out. Our guys, on the other hand, can't wait to put it out on social media," the UFC boss didn't mince his words. "It's a small cut, it's not a big deal, but obviously it needed to be posted."