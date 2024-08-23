Dead off Palermo
How the luxury yacht could have sunk
Three days after the luxury yacht "Bayesian" sank off the coast of Sicily, divers have recovered the bodies of seven people. It is suspected that the ship was caught by a monster wave and was not stable enough in the water.
It isreported to have sunk within just 60 seconds. A hatch left open or an incorrectly adjusted centerboard on the hull, which can be used to regulate the draught of the ship, are conceivable. Open hatches, for example, through which a large amount of water entered the yacht in a short space of time, could have contributed to the rapid sinking of the "Bayesian".
The engines, which were switched off during the storms, and the failure of the system that was supposed to seal the hatches and access to the interior in critical cases could also have led to the accident.
Black box being investigated
The public prosecutors investigating the case now want to examine the yacht's black box. They hope this will provide them with information about the causes of the shipwreck, which occurred on Monday at dawn after a strong hurricane. At present, the main assumption is that there was a chain of human error.
The Sicilian public prosecutor Ambrogio Cartosi is coordinating the investigation. Investigations are underway into shipwreck, disaster, negligent homicide and personal injury.
"Everything was foreseeable"
"The passengers should not have been in the cabins, the ship should not have been anchored. And why wasn't the crew informed about the bad weather forecasts? It was all foreseeable," said Giovanni Costantino, CEO of the Italian shipping company Sea Group. According to him, the incident would not have been a risk if the correct maneuvers had been carried out.
The passengers should not have been in the cabins and the ship should not have been anchored.
Giovanni Costantino, Vorstandsvorsitzender der Reederei Sea Group
The 15 survivors are being represented by a large British law firm, which is seeking compensation, among other things. One of the survivors is Angela Bacares, the 57-year-old wife of Mike Lynch, who himself died in the accident. The search is still on for their 18-year-old daughter.
