The historic Feistritz Valley Railway is threatened with extinction

It's bad news for the dedicated operators and volunteer supporters of the Weizer Feistritztalbahn, which has been running out of steam for more than a year (two carriages of the listed train derailed in July 2023): At the most recent municipal council meeting in Birkfeld, the green light was given for the expansion of the B 72 - the Koglhof area is a particularly accident-prone section in the district of Weiz - and with it the stop sign for the historic railroad at the same time.