Proposal from Tyrol
Mountain rescue: special billing for negligence?
Recklessness is celebrating its wedding on Tyrol's mountains and mountain rescuers have reached their limits. Tyrol's head of mountain rescue, Ekke Wimmer, can imagine a special bill for missions caused by gross negligence. Awareness-raising is also intended to counteract this.
On Sunday, a US family had to be rescued from a via ferrata in Innsbruck. On Tuesday night, the Scharnitz mountain rescuers were called out on an eight-hour mission because a German duo had lost their way on the ascent to the Breitgrieskarscharte.
No time buffer planned
"The problem is usually inadequate tour planning," says Christph Waltl, head of the Scharnitz mountain rescue team. "Many also don't allow for a time buffer when planning the walking time," he criticizes. "If the walking time is then extended for whatever reason, an emergency can arise."
Many people are out and about with huge and heavy rucksacks, but don't have the essentials such as a rescue blanket or a first aid kit with them.
Christoph Waltl, Ortsstellenleiter Bergrettung Scharnitz
Important items missing from the rucksack
The volunteer mountain rescuers from Scharnitz have already had 36 alerts since the end of June this year. Waltl noticed that the alpinists have little sense of what belongs in their rucksacks and what does not. "Many are out and about with huge and heavy rucksacks, but don't have the essentials such as a rescue blanket or a first aid kit with them," he criticizes.
The duo in the Karwendel also lugged enormous rucksacks to the top. However, there didn't seem to be any warming utensils in them, as the two were freezing to death by the time the rescuers arrived.
Eight hours of night work, then off to work
The mission was only over at 6 a.m. after eight (!) hours, and a little later the eight mountain rescuers had to go back to work - without having had a single minute's sleep!
Local units reached their limits
Ekkehard Wimmer, the new regional head of the Tyrolean Mountain Rescue Service, knows that "some local units have reached their limits." Overconfidence and a lack of tour planning would contribute to this.
It would be conceivable to issue a special invoice for mountain rescue operations that were necessary due to gross negligence.
Ekke Wimmer, Landesleiter Bergrettung Tirol
Special billing is being considered
The mountain rescue service now wants to counteract this. "It would be conceivable to issue a special invoice for mountain rescue operations that were necessary due to gross negligence," says Ekke Wimmer.
Against a fully comprehensive mentality
"But we are also focusing on raising awareness," he announces. The aim is to make the topics of tour planning, training and mountain cost insurance as accessible as possible to those who go up the mountains with the "fully comprehensive insurance mentality".
Round table in the fall
And in the fall, a round table is planned with safety councillor Mair. Participants will include the mountain rescue service and the Alpine police. They will discuss how to deal in future with those who get into mountain distress through gross negligence.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.