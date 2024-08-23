Mountain rescue: special billing for negligence?

Important items missing from the rucksack

The volunteer mountain rescuers from Scharnitz have already had 36 alerts since the end of June this year. Waltl noticed that the alpinists have little sense of what belongs in their rucksacks and what does not. "Many are out and about with huge and heavy rucksacks, but don't have the essentials such as a rescue blanket or a first aid kit with them," he criticizes.