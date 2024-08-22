“Electric tour” to the Heidelberger Hütte in the Engadin

Eloquent hut landlord

The Heidelberger Hütte is firmly in Tyrolean hands with the hosts Loisl and Sandra Eiter. The Alpine Club hut is not only a culinary super tip, but also offers overnight accommodation. 12,000 bikers use this transalpine route to the Engadin in the summer months. And the number of sprightly senior e-bikers is also increasing, says Loisl, the eloquent hut landlord: "If you brake later, you stay faster for longer."