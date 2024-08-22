My favorite tour
“Electric tour” to the Heidelberger Hütte in the Engadin
Although today's e-bike tour tip is no longer an insider tip, this wonderful tour to the Heidelberger Hütte (Engadin) should not be missing from our list.
We start from the parking lot at the valley station of the Silvrettabahn cable car, which you can also use to help you up the first steep section of the route. The well-signposted road below the cable car leads us upwards, first reaching the middle station of the Silvrettabahn.
We follow MTB route 7074 along the Fimbabach stream into the valley, past the Schwarzwasser and Pardatscher lakes.
Ever more beautiful and idyllic
From now on, the route along the Fimbabach stream becomes increasingly beautiful and idyllic! The higher you go, the more magnificent the high alpine mountain landscape becomes. The route leads past the Bodenalpe mountain inn (1842) - the only chance to stop for refreshments until you reach your destination.
After another seven kilometers, you reach the Heidelberger Hütte (2264 meters). On the way, you cross the Swiss border.
Eloquent hut landlord
The Heidelberger Hütte is firmly in Tyrolean hands with the hosts Loisl and Sandra Eiter. The Alpine Club hut is not only a culinary super tip, but also offers overnight accommodation. 12,000 bikers use this transalpine route to the Engadin in the summer months. And the number of sprightly senior e-bikers is also increasing, says Loisl, the eloquent hut landlord: "If you brake later, you stay faster for longer."
Facts and figures
- Riding time: 1.30 hours from the Silvrettabahn Ischgl parking lot; cable car use possible
- Distance: 26.6 km
- Elevation gain: 918 meters uphill and 890 meters downhill
- Requirements: Absolutely good physical condition and stamina, helmet, gloves, knee protection, first-aid kit and water bottle. Important:Make sure you let your brakes cool down on the way back. Wonderful e-bike tour that is a little demanding.
- Stop for refreshments: Heidelberger Hütte on 0664/ 4253070, Bodenalpe on 05444/5285
This tip is better left alone. The sprightly senior citizens take the same route back to Ischgl - a stop at the Schwarzwassersee is always worthwhile.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
