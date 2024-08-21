After Prigozhin’s death: the Wagner model lives on

Stability at any price

Until Prigozhin's death, there were no Wagner forces in Mali's neighboring countries Burkina Faso and Niger, despite the fact that they also had pro-Russian coup governments. But at the beginning of this year, around 100 Africa Corps mercenaries moved into each of the two capitals. According to Acled, these are still limited to training and security services - for example as bodyguards for the Burkinabe junta leader Ibrahim Traoré, who is increasingly afraid of a counter-coup after his army suffered heavy defeats at the hands of terrorists.