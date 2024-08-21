Vaccination fatigue: whooping cough figures explode

Vienna surgery: no cases for 14 years, already seven this year

"Whooping cough causes enormous suffering and is extremely dangerous for our youngest children," emphasized Naghme Kamaleyan-Schmied, First Vice President of the Vienna Medical Association. The disease, commonly known as the 100-day cough, also causes spasmodic coughing fits in adults, which can lead to vomiting and last for a long time. "I have already registered seven confirmed cases in my practice since the beginning of the year, and not a single one in the past 14 years. Colleagues also paint a similar picture," reported the GP.