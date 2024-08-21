Popular restaurant in the cultural capital closes

Before opening the "Corfu", he ran a restaurant in Germany with his family for ten years. The deputy mayor of Ischl, Hannes Mathes from the citizens' list of the same name, regrets the closure of the restaurant. "It seemed to be doing well and the guests were mostly very satisfied. Unfortunately, the general conditions for gastronomy in our city have deteriorated." Mathes cites, among other things, the 15 percent increase in water and sewerage charges. He is also critical of the loss of many parking spaces in the city center. "We also need to think about how we can organize more events in the city centre again."