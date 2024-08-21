Former Trump spokeswoman now campaigning for Harris

"Trump mocks his supporters"

In Chicago, Grisham said she used to be an ardent supporter of Trump. "I was one of his closest advisors. The Trump family became my family." She spent Easter, Thanksgiving, Christmas and New Year's with the Trumps, she said. "I saw him when the cameras were off," she said, referring to the ex-president. "Behind closed doors, Trump mocks his supporters." He has no empathy, no morals and no loyalty to the truth, she said.