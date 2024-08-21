Vorteilswelt
"Got my vote"

Former Trump spokeswoman now campaigning for Harris

21.08.2024 06:37

A former spokeswoman for ex-President Donald Trump has campaigned for Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris at the Democratic National Convention. Stephanie Grisham said at the Democratic convention in Chicago that after her years under Trump, she was now standing as an advocate for Harris at the convention. "She respects the American people," she said, referring to Harris. "And she has my vote."

Grisham was press secretary to former first lady Melania Trump from 2017 to 2019, before taking on the posts of press secretary and communications director of Donald Trump's White House for around nine months. She then became Melania Trump's spokesperson again and temporary chief of staff.

During her appearance in Chicago, Grisham showed communication with Melania Trump after the storming of the Capitol: The First Lady did not want to tell her supporters, as Grisham suggested, that there was no place for lawlessness and violence.
During her appearance in Chicago, Grisham showed communication with Melania Trump after the storming of the Capitol: The First Lady did not want to tell her supporters, as Grisham suggested, that there was no place for lawlessness and violence.
(Bild: APA/AFP)

"Trump mocks his supporters"
In Chicago, Grisham said she used to be an ardent supporter of Trump. "I was one of his closest advisors. The Trump family became my family." She spent Easter, Thanksgiving, Christmas and New Year's with the Trumps, she said. "I saw him when the cameras were off," she said, referring to the ex-president. "Behind closed doors, Trump mocks his supporters." He has no empathy, no morals and no loyalty to the truth, she said.

(Bild: APA/AFP)
(Bild: APA/AFP)

Spokeswoman resigned after Capitol storm
Trump had always told her: "It doesn't matter what you say, Stephanie, say it often enough and people will believe you." But it is important what someone says and what they don't say, warned Grisham. After the attack on the US Capitol by Trump supporters, she resigned because she no longer wanted to be "part of this madness".

After leaving the Trump administration, Grisham published a book and has been an outspoken critic of the former president ever since.

A former Trump voter also took to the stage at the Democratic Party conference to talk about how he had turned his back on the Republican out of frustration with his trade policy. Now he wanted to vote for Harris, he said.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

