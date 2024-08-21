Concert on an alpine pasture
Attwenger: Gstanzln and electro beats on the Dachstein
The Upper Austrian folk music duo Attwenger are climbing the Schönbergalm on the Dachstein to play a concert at lofty heights. They are already getting in the mood and the Capital of Culture is making it possible: the concert is free.
Singing and squeezing, rattling and jangling, amplified and distorted, drums, jew's harps and electro beats: Attwenger's sound is unique. The avant-garde folk music duo Markus Binder and Hans-Peter Falkner from Linz-Urfahr have been successfully on the road for 34 years.
Following their live album, which was released in June, the artists are heading for a premiere: they are currently preparing for a live concert at lofty heights. For the first time, they are playing their music in the Schönbergalm Nature Park on the Dachstein Krippenstein. What does it mean to perform up there on this gigantic mountain? "That our music resounds through the mountains!", they say in the "Krone" talk.
You can hear "songs from the last two Attwenger albums 'Spot' and 'Drum', enriched with slang punk songs from earlier years." And they let you taste something new, because: "For us, after the last album is always before the next album. So it's already rushing through the pipeline."
A shadow over the event
The best thing about the "Attwenger goes Dachstein" concert? Admission is free! You only have to pay for the cable car ride. And: you should definitely wear alpine clothing and good footwear.
At the moment, the anticipation is still a little overshadowed, as the Viennese author Bodo Hell has been missing in the Dachstein region for ten days: "We hope that the search will be successful after all," emphasize Attwenger.
Info: August 31, 3 p.m.: Schönbergalm; middle station of the Dachstein Krippenstein cable car, Obertraun
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
