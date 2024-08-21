Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Concert on an alpine pasture

Attwenger: Gstanzln and electro beats on the Dachstein

Nachrichten
21.08.2024 17:00

The Upper Austrian folk music duo Attwenger are climbing the Schönbergalm on the Dachstein to play a concert at lofty heights. They are already getting in the mood and the Capital of Culture is making it possible: the concert is free.

comment0 Kommentare

Singing and squeezing, rattling and jangling, amplified and distorted, drums, jew's harps and electro beats: Attwenger's sound is unique. The avant-garde folk music duo Markus Binder and Hans-Peter Falkner from Linz-Urfahr have been successfully on the road for 34 years.

Following their live album, which was released in June, the artists are heading for a premiere: they are currently preparing for a live concert at lofty heights. For the first time, they are playing their music in the Schönbergalm Nature Park on the Dachstein Krippenstein. What does it mean to perform up there on this gigantic mountain? "That our music resounds through the mountains!", they say in the "Krone" talk.

(Bild: Hans Lauer)
(Bild: Hans Lauer)

You can hear "songs from the last two Attwenger albums 'Spot' and 'Drum', enriched with slang punk songs from earlier years." And they let you taste something new, because: "For us, after the last album is always before the next album. So it's already rushing through the pipeline."

A shadow over the event
The best thing about the "Attwenger goes Dachstein" concert? Admission is free! You only have to pay for the cable car ride. And: you should definitely wear alpine clothing and good footwear.

At the moment, the anticipation is still a little overshadowed, as the Viennese author Bodo Hell has been missing in the Dachstein region for ten days: "We hope that the search will be successful after all," emphasize Attwenger.

Info: August 31, 3 p.m.: Schönbergalm; middle station of the Dachstein Krippenstein cable car, Obertraun

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Elisabeth Rathenböck
Elisabeth Rathenböck
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER

Kostenlose Spiele

Alle Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku

Vorteilswelt

Alle Anzeigen

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf