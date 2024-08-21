"Your summer in motion"
Movement revolution on tour through Styria
Get active during the vacation season with the Movement Revolution: Styrians can take part in the summer program at outdoor pools and swimming lakes and join guided hikes throughout the province until the end of September.
A white and pink bus packed with sports equipment, games, expert trainers and lots of ideas and activity programs: the movement revolution has been visiting Styrian outdoor pools and swimming lakes on a daily basis since the end of July.
Under the title "Your Moving Summer", the largest exercise initiative ever in Austria aims to encourage as many Styrians as possible to get active during the vacation and vacation season and thus regain their healthy years of life.
Cooling off high up: Discovering new places together
Active people who would rather cool off in the countryside than in the cool water and also want to discover the most beautiful places in Styria can also take part in guided hikes with experienced guides on stages of the "Tour de Steiermark".
Incidentally, all summer offers of the movement revolution are free of charge! Neither the "Bädertour" nor the hikes to the destinations of the "Tour de Steiermark" require registration; as many participants as possible are welcome. Whether young or old, with family, friends, single or new to exercise - fun and adventure await everyone. All dates can be found at www.diebewegungsrevolution.at/dein-bewegter-sommer.
The next destinations of the "Bädertour"
Lilienbad in St. Marein bei Graz (district of Graz-Umgebung, August 21)
Altauseersee (Liezen district, August 21)
Gleisdorf wave pool (Weiz district, August 22)
Retznei outdoor pool / Ehrenhausen (Leibnitz district, August 22)
Asia Spa, Leoben (district of Leoben, August 23)
Weiz outdoor pool (Weiz district, August 23)
Niklasdorf outdoor pool (Leoben district, August 26)
Frauental outdoor pool (Deutschlandsberg district, August 26)
Trofaiach outdoor pool (Leoben district, August 27)
Parktherme Bad Radkersburg (district of Südoststeiermark, August 27)
Leibnitz outdoor pool (Leibnitz district, August 28)
St. Peter am Kammersberg outdoor pool (Murau district, August 28)
Kapfenberg outdoor pool (Bruck-Mürzzuschlag district, August 29)
Feldbach outdoor pool (district of Südoststeiermark, August 29)
Voitsberg outdoor pool (Voitsberg district, August 30)
St. Peter am Ottersbach outdoor pool (district of south-eastern Styria, August 30)
The next hikes on stages of the "Tour de Steiermark"
Power trail to the Bad Schwanberg viewing tower (Deutschlandsberg district, 23 August, 9 am parking lot
Koralmhalle car park)
Bad Schwanberg observation tower (Deutschlandsberg district, August 24, 9.30 a.m. Koralmhalle parking lot)
Altenbachklamm Oberhaag (Leibnitz district, August 25, 8.30 am Buschenschank Stelzl Altenbacher)
Family hike in the Wilden Lachtal (Murtal district, 30 August, 10 am Lachtal parking lot)
Wolfgangikirche Hollenegg (Deutschlandsberg district, August 31, 10 a.m. Koralmhalle parking lot)
All dates of the "Bädertour" as well as hiking dates to destinations of the "Tour de Steiermark" at: www.diebewegungsrevolution.at/dein-bewegter-sommer
The movement revolution was initiatedby the Styrian Health Fund and has been implemented since June 2023 in cooperation with the three sports umbrella organizations ASKÖ, ASVÖ and SPORTUNION.
