Animals in search of a home

American Staffordshire Terrier Punto (four years old) is people-friendly, but a little impetuous. This lively male dog has not known much in his life so far. He was kept in a cellar and confiscated. Isolated from the outside world in his past, he is beginning to catch up in small steps. He is already familiar with a harness and lead and is eager to participate in muzzle training, albeit with a somewhat coarse motor skills. His new home should be quiet and child-free so that he can relax. As his behavior towards other animals has to be found out when he can wear his muzzle without stress, no information can be given at the moment. Dog owners who are interested in Punto must be prepared to get to know him over a longer period of time (sponsorship with adoption, support from our trainers). Interested parties can contact us by telephone on 0699/166 040 74 or by e-mail at hundevergabe@tierschutz-austria.at.