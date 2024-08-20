Still survivors?
Death of hostage (79) reported in Gaza Strip
The Israeli army has recovered the bodies of six hostages in the Gaza Strip. Their home towns of Nir Oz and Nirim were attacked by the radical Islamic group Hamas on October 7, 2023.
Among the victims were Nadav Popplewell (51) and Yegev Buchstav (35) from Nirim as well as Yoram Metzger (80), Alex Dancyg (75) and Haim Peri (80) from Nir Oz. Popplewell and Buchstav had already been declared dead by the Israeli secret service.
Kibbutz Nir Oz had already announced the death of 79-year-old Avraham Munder. "It is with great sadness that Kibbutz Nir Oz announces the murder of Avraham Munder, 79, in captivity in Gaza," it said. The hostage's son was murdered during the Hamas raid on his village.
Several family members abducted
Avraham Munder as well as his wife, daughter and grandson were taken hostage and abducted to the Gaza Strip. While his family was released during the only ceasefire so far in November, Munder himself was physically and psychologically tortured for months.
A total of 1198 people were killed in the major attack on Israel. Another 253 were deported to the Gaza Strip and 109 are still there. Of these, at least 40 are no longer alive. The release of the remaining hostages is currently being negotiated in the talks for a ceasefire. Some of them were released in a prisoner exchange, and the Israeli army was able to free a few people.
Protest for an agreement
It was only on Monday that hundreds of people once again took to the streets outside the hotel of US Secretary of State Antony Blinken in Tel Aviv to demand an agreement. Blinken was meeting with relatives of the abductees at the time. The demonstrators called on him to put pressure on Benjamin Netanyahu's government to agree to a hostage deal.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
