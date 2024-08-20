Only in Upper Austria children died on the way to school last year

October is the most dangerous month

A teenager from Linz (13) was knocked down by a car in June 2023 when he tried to cross the road. The teenager was critically injured and died shortly afterwards in hospital. This made Upper Austria the only federal state in which there were fatal accidents on the way to school last year. In general, the number of these accidents increased compared to the previous year - from 69 to 74. What is striking is that of the 76 children injured, only two were "Taferlklassler", 36 of whom were between 13 and 15 years old. Most of the accidents - namely 15 - happened in October, and almost two thirds of the children involved were boys.