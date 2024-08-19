Popular heroine Khelif: pictures like Schranz once did

A lot of honor for the gold medal winner, after she had previously had to take a lot of - pictorial, media - beatings. At last year's World Championships, she had been banned from the women's events due to her Y chromosome, but was eligible to compete at the Olympics in Paris. And made the most of her (natural?) strength advantage. Gold went to her relatively unchallenged. This led to many debates. Even if it turned out in the course of the games that Khelif - contrary to what was originally reported - was born a woman and has always lived as such. Nevertheless, the Y chromosome cannot be explained away. Which is why many observers and experts have called for a separate category for these people, who cannot be assigned to either men's or women's boxing.