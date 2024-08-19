Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

First wine filling station

Wine can now be filled up at Eisenberg

Nachrichten
19.08.2024 06:00

Burgenland has had its first wine filling station for a few days now. The Polczer family is also making a statement for sustainability.

comment0 Kommentare

The idea is not new, but it is a good one: in Austria, the first wine filling station was opened in Salzburg back in 2015, while in southern countries the system is well established among winegrowers and is extremely popular with wine-loving customers. The winegrowing couple Regine and Hans Polczer also became aware of the "filling station" model during their vacations in Italy and Croatia. They tinkered and tried things out to perfect the specially built petrol pump. Since a few days, wine can now be filled up for the first time in Burgenland, at the family farm in Eisenberg an der Pinka.

The minimum dispensing quantity is three liters. (Bild: Christian Schulter)
The minimum dispensing quantity is three liters.
(Bild: Christian Schulter)

Customers can either fill their own bottles or double magnum bottles offered for sale on site with Blaufränkisch or the Gemischter Satz. The minimum dispensing quantity is three liters. This results in numerous advantages for the entrepreneur and the customers, says Polczer: "We don't need to print labels, fewer bottles and closures. That's why we can offer the wine at a lower price and thus also attract people to enjoy wine who may not want to or even be able to spend 8 euros on a bottle of quality wine," explains Regine Polczer. At the wine filling station, the high-quality wines can be tapped for 4 euros per liter. If stored well, they will keep for at least a week.

The double magnum bottles are also available in the "Eintunkt" version, to match the latest garden thriller by successful author Martina Parker, who "investigated" the Polczer family's winery for her new book. (Bild: Christian Schulter)
The double magnum bottles are also available in the "Eintunkt" version, to match the latest garden thriller by successful author Martina Parker, who "investigated" the Polczer family's winery for her new book.
(Bild: Christian Schulter)

Sustainability is also very important to the couple. In 2021, the Polczer winery was also the first and only winery in Austria to become a member of the crowdfarming family by adopting vines.

Wine filling station open during the opening hours of farm-gate sales
The wine filling station is still located on the family's farm and can only be used during the opening hours of the winery. However, the long-term goal is to have a public wine filling station that operates automatically 24 hours a day: "But it will take a little time to develop."

"Eintunkt" at the Polczer winery: Martina Parker opened the wine filling station. (Bild: Schulter Christian)
"Eintunkt" at the Polczer winery: Martina Parker opened the wine filling station.
(Bild: Schulter Christian)

The wine filling station was opened by author Martina Parker, who visited the Polczer family winery for research purposes and fell in love with the red wine pasta à la Regine Polczer. The recipe for this can be found in Parker's latest novel "Eintunkt". The three liters of red wine you need for this can now even be conveniently tapped yourself.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Carina Fenz
Carina Fenz
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER

Kostenlose Spiele

Alle Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku

Vorteilswelt

Alle Anzeigen

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf