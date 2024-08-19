Wine can now be filled up at Eisenberg

Customers can either fill their own bottles or double magnum bottles offered for sale on site with Blaufränkisch or the Gemischter Satz. The minimum dispensing quantity is three liters. This results in numerous advantages for the entrepreneur and the customers, says Polczer: "We don't need to print labels, fewer bottles and closures. That's why we can offer the wine at a lower price and thus also attract people to enjoy wine who may not want to or even be able to spend 8 euros on a bottle of quality wine," explains Regine Polczer. At the wine filling station, the high-quality wines can be tapped for 4 euros per liter. If stored well, they will keep for at least a week.