Open criticism for the first time
Russia is now also running out of police officers
Russia is currently struggling with a huge shortage of police officers, among many other problems. The Kremlin is no longer trying to gloss over this: The state media TASS is openly reporting on the shortcomings.
Russians cannot hope for more security in their own country. The security apparatus is extremely poorly staffed, especially in times like these. Conditions are particularly bad outside the capital Moscow.
"Imagine I visit regional departments in the Russian provinces and find that instead of twelve employees, there are only four. Instead of eight investigators, there are only two. Out of 40 district police officers, only six are left. That's how it is for us. There is a huge shortage," the deputy head of the Interior Ministry, Vladimir Kubyshko, told TASS.
The remaining police officers now find themselves in a hamster wheel. They understand "the situation in which our country finds itself" and are performing their duties "selflessly", Kubyshko praised. However, there is currently no end in sight to the heavy workload. The current economic situation is too difficult, he points out.
100,000 employees missing
Interior Minister Vladimir Kolokoltsev had already complained about staff shortages a year ago. 5000 employees had resigned. In October, it was warned that there was already a shortage of 100,000 workers. The main reason given at the time was low pay.
Once again, the Kremlin is demonstrating how little it values the welfare of its own citizens. Russia should actually be investing significantly more resources in its security apparatus today.
Returning soldiers spread fear and terror
Atrocities are regularly committed by criminals who have been pardoned for their deployment at the front and who are unleashed on society without any form of therapy. The precautions leave a lot to be desired.
"Promise not to do any more harm"
"Overall, of course, we know who will be released: there are already famous murderers walking around the city. They are in contact with us and promise not to do any more harm," said the chief investigator in St. Petersburg, Yuri Yashkov, in an interview with the news portal "Fontanka". He also knows of a case where a pardoned ex-convict drives passengers around in a cab. Will that go well? "To be honest, I'm very worried about the people," warns the chief investigator.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
