Russia is now also running out of police officers

"Promise not to do any more harm"

"Overall, of course, we know who will be released: there are already famous murderers walking around the city. They are in contact with us and promise not to do any more harm," said the chief investigator in St. Petersburg, Yuri Yashkov, in an interview with the news portal "Fontanka". He also knows of a case where a pardoned ex-convict drives passengers around in a cab. Will that go well? "To be honest, I'm very worried about the people," warns the chief investigator.