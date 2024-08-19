Fan.at match of the round
Mittersill also won the promoted team duel with nine players
After opening victories in the 1st Landesliga, the ambitious promoted teams Elixhausen and Mittersill crossed swords on the second matchday. In the end, it was an up-and-down affair with six goals and two exclusions.
In the Fan.at match of the round, the almost 400 spectators had nothing to regret. They got their money's worth. After all, they saw half a dozen goals, racy goal-area scenes and two exclusions at the end. In the end, it was the team from Pinzgau who took home the points with a lucky 4:2 win.
Unbelievable penalty miss
"One of the decisive factors was that we had the 1:0 and then conceded the goal on the counter-attack," analyzed the home side's player coach Christopher Ruprecht. Josef Viertler (9') struck with ice-cold precision. But it got even worse for the decimated Flachgau side, who were missing veteran Obermair and Hasic was at a wedding: Sandic managed the rare feat of scoring from the penalty spot. The ball flew to the keeper's back and from there out of goal.
On the counter-attack, Joschi Viertler again converted a Stangl pass to make it 0:2 (17'). When Radwanovsky (concussion) and Murati (knee) were injured, it was clear that the soccer gods did not mean well for Elixhausen this time.
That was top class! I'm rarely satisfied after defeats. Both teams will be an enrichment for this league.
Elixhausen-Trainer Christopher Ruprecht sah durchaus Positives
The only thing you do in this community of 3,000 people is post a letter - to Post-Partner Traintinger at the local Eni petrol station. But there was no time for that. Captain Fierthner and his colleagues took control of the game - and deservedly equalized! Manga scored after a ball into the box before the break (45'), Puhr (54') after a remarkable attack afterwards. "From then on it was clear: If they scored a third goal, it was over," admitted the visitors' coach Christoph Lemberger. But from then on, it was only the visitors who made an appearance.
Victory secured while short-handed
First, Durmurs was ruled out with a suspected broken nose in an aerial duel. Then the already cautioned keeper Wallner was shown the yellow card when he reprimanded his colleagues. "The referee was probably referring to himself, it was a misunderstanding," said the coach.
So be it: Wöhrer scored from a free-kick to give the visitors the lead again (80'). Elixhausen were shocked. Although double goalscorer Joschi (93) was also shown the yellow card for using too many words, the Pinzgau team scored again with nine players: Simon Viertler marched alone towards goal from the halfway line and fixed the final score.
A very heated game. Elixhausen were better over 90 minutes. In the end it was more of a battle, we were perhaps too immature when it came to the penalties.
Für Mittersill-Coach Christoph Lemberger gibt‘s noch Luft nach oben
"I'm rarely satisfied after defeats, but that was good in terms of tempo and great in terms of play. We're still missing a few people. I'm sure that both teams will be an enrichment for this league," summed up Ruprecht. Meanwhile, Lemberger analyzed honestly: "We were outplayed for 90 minutes, Elixhausen were the better team. Nevertheless, we now have six points after two games. You can't complain about that!"
Promoted team have clear goals in mind
Despite the disappointment, Ruprecht was certain: "Many people can't expect to pick up three points here on our pitch. We want to at least finish in a secure midfield position. If we end up fifth or something like that, that's great." Lemberger was more reserved: "The goal is not to get relegated. If it's more than that, I'll gladly take it."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.