30th stage anniversary
A grandiose last open air in Strass
Although last weekend was the last "JUZIopenair" in the three musicians' home town of Strass im Zillertal, this does not mean the end of Markus, Michael and Daniel's careers.
Together with around 5000 enthusiastic fans, "Die jungen Zillertaler" celebrated their last "JUZIopenair" in Strass im Zillertal last Saturday. "We are thrilled with this mega audience and would like to thank everyone who celebrated with us and everyone who has made the openair what it is today over the last 25 years," emphasizes "JUZI" frontman Markus Unterladstätter.
30 years with lots of music
"We say thank you - 30 years of the JUZI" resounds at the end of the legendary party night and the brilliant sound fireworks. The audience particularly enjoyed not only tried and tested hits such as "Tannenzapfenzupfen" and "Auf der Bruck trara", but also the new single "Fetzblau", which is now available everywhere.
Friends and fans celebrate together with the "JUZI"
The "JUZIopenair" began with a wide-ranging supporting program. Many musician friends and bands took the opportunity to perform on stage once again at the last open-air concert. In addition to Stefanie Hertel, Julian Reim, Fantasy, the Schlagerpiloten, Brennholz, the Trenkwalder and Marc Pircher, Andy Borg also really fired up the audience.
"13 times gold and double platinum"
For their 30th stage anniversary, Daniel Prantl, Markus Unterladstätter and Michael Ringler performed live for almost three hours non-stop. The three JUZI are particularly proud of the official award of "13 times gold and double platinum".
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.