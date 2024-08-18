Varta rescue: Porsche steps in to help Tojner

No major personnel cuts imminent

Operationally, the compromise does not threaten the company with any major cuts. "We want to grow, both with battery storage for photovoltaic systems and with button cells for Apple headphones. We are currently even looking for staff there," said Ostermann according to Reuters. Varta will retain all its sites in Germany. There will only have to be "moderate" job cuts in administration. "We will get Varta back on a profitable growth path."