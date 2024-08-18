Lijnders: “Beating the best teams in the world”

That will also be important for him to avoid coming under pressure early on. "In terms of points, it's not enough after three rounds," the LASK coach is aware. Three points and eighth place are not Linz's standard. "It was a step forward, but in the end it's the results that count," said captain Robert Zulj. To achieve this, you need to have a cool head for goal. "At some point, it would be great if we could play the final pass more clinically and let go of the stress in front of goal, take the coffee cup instead of the knife in the mouth and just put the ball in the net instead of shooting at 200 km/h," said Darazs.