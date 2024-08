Au-Gestaden: A new lifeline for nature

Only during floods, which only spill over the banks of the Danube very irregularly, is the approximately seven-kilometer-long branch system near Petronell supplied with sufficient water. Now the great river is to flow even more, in the truest sense of the word. "The reconnection to the mighty main channel is a done deal. We are in the middle of planning this ground-breaking renaturation offensive," assured Stephan Pernkopf, Vice Minister of Finance, at the site inspection on the floodplain banks.