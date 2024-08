Security industry criticized after Swift cancellation

Immediately after the concert was forced to be canceled, it became known that a suspect worked for the very security company that was supposed to provide protection for visitors at the event. Shortly afterwards, it became public that eight of the security staff scheduled to work at the concert were known to the authorities. As a result of these irregularities, the local security companies are now under considerable pressure. Among other things, a discussion has broken out as to whether security checks on employees should be tightened.