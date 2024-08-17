Vorteilswelt
9 people rescued

Mountain rescuers were in constant action during the storm

17.08.2024 09:45

Due to the thunderstorm with heavy rain, hail and storms, several amateur alpinists found themselves in mountain distress in Styria on Friday. The mountain rescuers were in constant action in the most adverse conditions and had to rescue a total of nine people from emergency situations. 

Despite all the weather warnings, Friday afternoon was a busy day on the Styrian mountains, and for some hobby alpinists this recklessness could have ended badly. Because when the predicted thunderstorm set in, some of them found themselves in an acute emergency situation and had to hope for help from the mountain rescuers, who set off in the most adverse conditions.

On the Admonter Reichenstein (Liezen district), for example, 25 mountain rescue teams from Trieben and Admont had to set off to rescue two people below the summit. During a favorable weather window, the Libelle Steiermark police helicopter was able to rescue the two alpinists using rope and fly them down into the valley.

On the Reichenstein, a helicopter was able to take advantage of a weather window and bring the two alpinists down to the valley. (Bild: Bergrettung Steiermark)
On the Reichenstein, a helicopter was able to take advantage of a weather window and bring the two alpinists down to the valley.
(Bild: Bergrettung Steiermark)

On the Hochblaser (Liezen district), two people also got stuck just before the summit. Ten members of the Eisenerz mountain rescue team were deployed here. A weather window was also used in the Eisenerz Alps and the ÖAMTC emergency helicopter was able to fly the people down to the valley.

In the Haindlkargraben in the Gesäuse, three alpinists were unable to continue their descent. They had to be accompanied down to the valley by 15 members of the Admont mountain rescue team.

Two alpinists were surprised by a thunderstorm on the summit of the Planspitze, also in the Gesäuse. After heavy rain and hail, the ÖAMTC helicopter was able to rescue the trio.

Steirerkrone
Steirerkrone
