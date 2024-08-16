Landed in a stream bed
Driver survives 15 meter deep mad fall
This guardian angel must have muscles like Arnold Schwarzenegger: A local driver left the road at a bend in the road in Bad Goisern in Upper Austria and plunged 15 meters into a streambed, overturning several times in the process.
As a thank you, he should light a big candle in the church as soon as possible: The local was driving downhill on a local road in the village of Riedln when he suddenly veered off the road to the right at a hairpin bend.
"Due to the steep, rocky embankment of the Stambach stream, the Skoda Fabia plunged around 15 meters into the bed of the stream, causing the car to roll over several times and become severely deformed," says Andreas Hippesroither from the Bad Goisern fire brigade.
Accident victim climbed up the slope
Miraculously, the driver was able to climb out of the wreck and up the slope to the road. With injuries of indeterminate severity, the man was finally treated by the emergency services and transported to hospital.
The Lasern, Bad Goisern and St. Agatha fire departments were called out to clear up and recover the vehicle after the accident.
Three fire departments had their hands full
First of all, water protection was set up with oil absorbent equipment in order to catch any leaking operating fluids from the vehicle lying on its roof. Subsequently, two recovery cranes had to be used to lift the vehicle out of the stream and back up to the road. The car was then taken over by a towing service and transported away.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
