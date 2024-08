“Clear the ring” for little artists on vacation

Creative vacation play

"When it's 'circus ring free', there are no limits to the joy and development possibilities of the kids. So welcome to the circus, welcome to the world of theater, but also welcome to our summer retreat," encourages "director" Renate Trinkl to take part in Austria's most creative summer holiday game. Of course, visits to the outdoor pool are included in "Circus Kauderwelsch". A small drop of bitterness: the clowning is (almost) fully booked for this year. But it's still worth a try.