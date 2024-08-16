"Rapid vaccination campaigns"
Monkeypox in Europe: Rendi-Wagner sounds the alarm
The European Center for Disease Control (ECDC) is now also expecting an increase in cases of Mpox (monkeypox) in Europe. This was emphasized by the former leader of the Social Democratic Party of Austria and current ECDC Director Pamela Rendi-Wagner. There is currently no risk of a situation like Corona, but Africa needs support.
The World Health Organization (WHO) had activated its highest alert level on Wednesday due to a new variant of the Mpox virus (monkeypox) in Africa and declared a "Public Health Emergency of International Concern" (PHEIC).
"Together with the WHO, we are of course monitoring the situation in Africa and are also in close contact with the African Center for Disease Control," Rendi-Wagner explained on Friday on Ö1's "Mittagsjournal".
What is currently not given due to the data situation is the risk of a major European outbreak like the one in Africa.
Pamela Rendi-Wagner, Epidemiologin und ehemalige SPÖ-Gesundheitsministerin
Quickly identify travel returnees with symptoms
People from Europe only have a "high risk" of infection if they are planning a trip to the affected areas in Africa and "have close contact with the local population or have frequent sexual contact". Travel returnees with Mpox symptoms must be identified quickly.
More than 500 deaths in Congo
"The situation is very different in Africa. In Congo alone, there are 16,000 suspected cases and more than 500 deaths. That is an increase of 160 percent compared to the previous year and the number of unreported cases is probably much higher," reported Rendi-Wagner.
Vaccination campaigns
The outbreak in Africa is "anything but under control". Testing capacities must be increased dramatically and "broad, rapid vaccination campaigns must be launched in Africa". This requires the help and support of Europe and the USA, which is already underway.
348 cases reported in Austria so far
In Austria, suspected cases of Mpox, cases of illness and deaths have been reportable since the accumulation of cases in Europe in 2022 and "the incidence of infection is being closely monitored", the office of Health Minister Johannes Rauch (Greens) said on Friday. Since the start of the global outbreak two years ago, 348 Mpox cases have been reported in Austria. Of these, eleven cases were registered in 2023 and ten so far in 2024.
Monkeypox (Mpox)
- Mpox used to be called monkeypox because it was first detected in monkeys by chance.
- The virus is related to the classic smallpox virus.
- The pathogen mainly causes a skin rash, but also fever and muscle pain.
- There are two vaccines, but nowhere near enough doses in Africa.
The diagnostic possibilities in Austria allow the typing of every Mpox infection, an infection with viruses of the new variant Klade-Ib would therefore be detectable, it was emphasized. An adaptation of the standard operating procedure for the official procedure for Mpox (suspected) cases, which has been updated several times since 2022 and regulates the handling of infected persons and contact persons, is "not considered necessary at the moment".
34,000 Mpox vaccine doses still in stock in Austria
Around 34,000 Mpox vaccine doses are currently still available in Austria. The majority of these are stored at minus 80 degrees and can therefore be kept for many years. To date, around 6,900 Mpox vaccinations have been entered in the E-vaccination certificate. "The overwhelming majority of these were administered during the last major outbreak in 2022. Since then, demand has been very low," the Ministry of Health announced.
