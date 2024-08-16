Monkeypox in Europe: Rendi-Wagner sounds the alarm

34,000 Mpox vaccine doses still in stock in Austria

Around 34,000 Mpox vaccine doses are currently still available in Austria. The majority of these are stored at minus 80 degrees and can therefore be kept for many years. To date, around 6,900 Mpox vaccinations have been entered in the E-vaccination certificate. "The overwhelming majority of these were administered during the last major outbreak in 2022. Since then, demand has been very low," the Ministry of Health announced.