Germany must quadruple its air defenses

According to the new NATO defence plans, Germany must quadruple its air defenses to protect its infrastructure and armed forces in the event of serious tensions or war, security sources said last month. Since the start of the war in Ukraine, Germany has handed over three Patriot air defense systems to Kiev and still has nine units of its own. During the Cold War, when Germany was on NATO's external border, the Bundeswehr still had 36 such systems in its inventory.