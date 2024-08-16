Linzers are a red rag
The old wounds have long healed at GAK
GAK will host BW Linz in the third round of the Bundesliga on Saturday. An opponent with whom the "Red Jackets" have two scores to settle from the past. Twice in the last 15 years, the team from the steel city have denied Graz promotion.
Red welcomes Blue on Saturday. The GAK have BW Linz as their guests. In itself a completely normal match in the third round of the Bundesliga. If there wasn't a history between the two clubs. Or even two outstanding scores.
June 4, 2023: GAK already had their hands on the Second Division title. All they needed was a win in Dornbirn. The Ländle team secured relegation on the penultimate matchday. So nothing was at stake for the team from Vorarlberg. Nevertheless, they fought for every inch of the pitch with a knife between their teeth. And earned a 1:1 draw.
At the same time, the Upper Austrians turned a 0:1 at home against the two from Sturm into a narrow 2:1. They were also lucky, as Sturm only hit the crossbar at the other end immediately before Mitrovic's winning goal (86'). And the Linz goal was a matter of dispute - nobody was sure whether the ball was behind the line. Except the referees. The rest is history.
June 12, 2009: In a long-distance duel with Hartberg, who are level on points, GAK are fighting for promotion to the second division. The team from Eastern Styria beat SAK 6:0 at home - some red fans sensed cheating. GAK "only" won 2:1 at BW Linz after scoring a stoppage-time equalizer, which was not enough to secure promotion. Hartberg had the better goal difference by two goals.
For the GAK, that is now a thing of the past. The Bundesliga is the present for the promoted team. And captain Marco Perchtold and Co. could kill two birds with one stone on Saturday (17): double revenge against Linz and their first win since their return.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
