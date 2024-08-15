Austro fans join in the celebrations
London in Swift fever – and “Krone” right in the middle of it!
Still no sign of Taylor Swift: after her concerts in Vienna had to be canceled due to suspected terrorism, the pop star has yet to speak. The so-called Swifties are all the more excited about the concert at London's Wembley Stadium on Thursday. Fans have traveled all the way from Austria.
"I've called in sick at work, no photos please," warns a young English woman before we can pull out the camera - she is attending the first Swift concert in London in August with friends. Not everyone gets a vacation for this occasion, but the Swifties' passion is great. "You have to get creative," the girls laugh.
Other fans put up with large sums of money and long journeys to see their idol live: "We were devastated when the concerts in Vienna were canceled," say Kathy and Meli from Austria in unison - and can't help but grin. Because they are among the lucky few who were still able to get tickets for superstar Taylor Swift's London shows.
"Less than 24 hours have passed since we bought our tickets! We happened to look on Ticket Master on Wednesday, found tickets and ordered them straight away - and then booked everything around them," says Meli from Deutsch-Wagram (see video above).
She and Kathy are delighted that they were able to get leave so spontaneously: "My boss is a mega Swiftie himself," laughs Meli and Kathy says: "My boss was really sorry when everything was canceled. She said straight away: 'Yes, drive, I'll cover for you!"
They were not alone in their joy on the Airbus A320 in which they flew to London: Home-made bracelets in every color could be seen in every row, some fans wore pink cowboy hats and glitter tops, Swift's music blared from their headphones.
London in Swift fever
The Swifties hardly stand out in London: The whole city is in Swift fever! The riots of the past few days are now under control and security measures for the five shows at Wembley Stadium have been tightened. Merch and other accessories are being sold on every street corner, a number of stores and restaurants are offering themed offers and the atmosphere is good.
More impressions from London:
Even the renowned "Victoria and Albert Museum" - which normally houses the largest collection of art and design objects in the world - attracts fans with its own exhibition on Taylor's Swift's "Eras". In front of it: a meter-long queue. And in the middle of it all: Caitlin and Abbey, who are already out and about in their concert outfits: "I made my outfit myself, it's a version of Taylor's 'Reputation' suit. And I've made a total of 80 friendship bracelets. I want to swap them with other fans today," says Caitlin, who has wanted to go to a concert by the American singer since she was six years old.
"I'm most looking forward to the atmosphere at the venue, to all the fans, to finally seeing Taylor live," says Abbey: "We've already swapped bracelets with other Swifties on the subway, the whole city is full of them."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.