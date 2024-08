Strict controls after “illegal employment raid”

A major raid at the Frequency Festival made waves last year: In the course of a focus check by the financial police at the event site in St. Pölten, dozens of security staff are said to have fled. Apparently, several security staff (out of a total of 600) had not been correctly registered, but this was "impossible to check", the organizer immediately responded to the accusations. It is now clear that things "did not run smoothly", but "all accusations turned out to be false", Harry Jenner emphasized to the "Krone". Nevertheless, the event organizer did a lot of digging.