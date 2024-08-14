Second life for a public service bus as a lifesaver

Nobody likes getting on this bus - and yet they are happier than anyone else when it arrives: a decommissioned Vienna public transport bus from Favoriten - even if you can't see it, it already has over 500,000 kilometers on the clock - has been converted into an "evacuation bus" by the Special Operations Group (SEG) of the Vienna Professional Rescue Service. Up to 102 people, 34 of whom are seated, each with their own oxygen line, can be cared for in it.