"Very good performances"
Austria’s Olympic heroes honored in the Hofburg
The highest representatives of the Republic honored Austria's successful Olympic athletes at the Hofburg Palace in Vienna on Tuesday. They all agreed that five medals is a good result.
Lara Vadlau, Lukas Mähr and Valentin Bontus, who won gold medals, also received the medal bonus of 20,000 euros in the form of Philharmonic gold coins. The Games in Paris had shown that in sport "together and against each other is not an automatic contradiction", said Federal President Alexander Van der Bellen.
A red-white-red sextet had won medals in the French capital. In addition to the victorious 470 sailors Vadlau/Mähr and kitesurfer Bontus, Michaela Polleres won judo bronze, and this color was also awarded to the climbing duo Jakob Schubert and Jessica Pilz. For the ÖOC, it was the sixth most successful Summer Games in its history. "This is an excellent result," said ÖOC President Karl Stoss in the ceremonial hall of the Hofburg and added that there could have been even more medals. However, some of them "lacked that little bit of luck and fortune".
"An impressive achievement"
Even all those who came away empty-handed "have achieved incredible things, they are a role model for everyone living in Austria thanks to their sporting determination", said Federal Chancellor Karl Nehammer (ÖVP). For him, voluntary work and the promotion of clubs are important building blocks in the promotion of sport, as all top athletes started out in clubs. "We are already doing a good job of constantly developing the funding," he said. "The Olympic Games are always something special for athletes and sports enthusiasts throughout the country. Austria put in an impressive performance at the Olympics and brought home five medals."
Defense Minister Klaudia Tanner expressed pride "for the army athletes".
Sports Minister Werner Kogler (Greens) also emphasized that sports funding is well positioned. "There is a lot of investment and little chance," he said. However, it will be analyzed "which associations are doing particularly well". Sailing has been working "professionally for a very long time", explained Vadlau. "We have been able to prepare ourselves so well."
"I'm going on vacation on Thursday"
On Wednesday, the series of appointments and honors for the athletes is over for now, for some of them a vacation is on the agenda. "I'm planning to go to Germany today to see my girlfriend because it's her birthday tomorrow," said Olympic champion Bontus in an interview with APA. "Then on Thursday I'm going on vacation with her to the Lofoten Islands. I will also make sure that we really get down and switch off a bit."
Judoka Polleres has already visited the Disneyland theme park near Paris. "It's really magical," said the Lower Austrian. Pilz will probably go to Lake Garda, which is not too far from her home in Innsbruck. "I don't want to fly, because we travel a lot all year round," she said.
Bontus said he was still overwhelmed by the interest in his success, which he had achieved before Marseille. "I'm already through Whatsapp, I haven't had a chance to work my way through Instagram and Facebook yet. It's amazing to see how many people are celebrating with me and keeping their fingers crossed. I didn't really realize how big this was," revealed Bontus.
Looking forward to Los Angeles
Pride prevailed for climber Schubert, who had already won bronze in Tokyo three years ago. But "unfortunately you can't do magic with a medal either. Sorry, Valentin", the Tyrolean said to Bontus. He does not yet know whether he will be back in Los Angeles in four years' time to go for gold. "That also depends on how the sport develops," he said.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
