Austria’s Olympic heroes honored in the Hofburg

"An impressive achievement"

Even all those who came away empty-handed "have achieved incredible things, they are a role model for everyone living in Austria thanks to their sporting determination", said Federal Chancellor Karl Nehammer (ÖVP). For him, voluntary work and the promotion of clubs are important building blocks in the promotion of sport, as all top athletes started out in clubs. "We are already doing a good job of constantly developing the funding," he said. "The Olympic Games are always something special for athletes and sports enthusiasts throughout the country. Austria put in an impressive performance at the Olympics and brought home five medals."