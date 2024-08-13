Enthusiasm for two one-act plays by the opera studio

Brigitte Fassbaender's direction was inspiring to kneel down to. The subtle humor that the now 85-year-old puts into the situations, the way she draws the characters with both sensitivity and a wink, is something that hardly anyone can imitate. Dietrich von Grebmer, whose stage design and costumes underline Fassbaender's work, must of course be mentioned in the same breath. In Rossini, we find ourselves in a bridal store in the 1960s. The owner Tobia Mill (Dionysos Avgerinos) makes a very special deal with his partner Mister Slook (Francesco Auriemma), who wants to marry his daughter, and Mill agrees to do so without question. But Fanni (great: Idyl Kutay) refuses, as she secretly loves the penniless Eduardo Milford (Francesco Lucii). When Slook realizes this, he provides Milford with a nice fortune and thus makes the young couple's happiness possible. Fassbaender knows how to visualize this act of redemption; only very briefly, in the backlight, does Slook appear as Christ.

A macabre play about a great inheritance

Puccini's "Gianni Schicchi" is a macabre and quirky play. The wealthy Florentine Buoso Donati has just died and his relatives are already frantically searching for his will. Once they have it, they find what they feared confirmed: He has left everything to a monastery. The young Rinuccio (wonderful tenor: Gonzalo Quinchahual) knows what to do: they should get the smart Gianni Schicchi. Rincuccio's ulterior motive is that this will increase his chances of being allowed to marry Schicchi's daughter, Lauretta (Idil Kutay). As nobody knows that Donati is dead, the body is taken away, Schicchi is put to bed instead and a notary is called in to draw up a better will.