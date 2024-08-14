Witness: “He actually seemed serious”

Loan granted out of pure good faith

It took a total of two years for the 57-year-old woman to report the man to the police for fraud. The woman justified the judge's question as to how a loan could be given to a more or less unknown person without a written contract with credulity. The defendant had seemed serious to her. "I also had the feeling that we had known each other forever." A fallacy, as it now turns out. Because the short-term boyfriend did not plead guilty to the charges. He claims to have paid back the money for the cell phone and the 2,000 euros for the car shortly afterwards. He doesn't want to know anything about buying a motorcycle. "I'm too small for a Goldwing. I couldn't ride one," he says. But the witness stands by her claim that the defendant even drove up to her house with the motorcycle. As further testimony was needed, the trial was adjourned.