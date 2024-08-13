Watch shooting stars together

The Milky Way in all its glory

The expectations of the "Krone" winners were already high in the run-up to the event. Daniela Heidenreich from Leiben explained that she has been interested in the stars since she was young: "My uncle showed me the Big and Little Dipper. But today was my first time at an observatory." Only her wish to see 100 shooting stars did not quite come true. Ernst Ortmair from Pottenbrunn wanted to observe the Milky Way in all its glory: "I often look at the stars from my deckchair in the garden at home. But there's not much going on in the sky." It was different in the Waldviertel.