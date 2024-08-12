Ex-wife shocked
Cathy Lugner: “I have to process this first”
Richard Lugner is dead. Naturally, this news has not left his ex-wife Cathy Lugner indifferent. It was "a real shock", as she explained to "Krone".
Richard and Cathy Lugner were married from 2014 to 2016. Most recently, the relationship between the two ex-spouses was rather strained. However, the news of her ex-husband's death did not leave the former Playmate cold, as she told "Krone".
"Wouldn't have expected it"
"Oh God, I have to process this first," she said in an initial reaction, expressing her shock. And continued: "Despite his age, I wouldn't have expected it. Really a shock."
In 2014, Richard Lugner said yes for the fifth time and married 24-year-old "Playboy" beauty Cathy Schmitz at Schönbrunn Palace. The marriage only lasted 809 days and the ex-spouses have only been on moderately good terms since the divorce.
Lugner liked to tease "Spatzi"
After his wedding to "little bee" Simone in June, Mörtel teased his ex-wife. "If you put the wedding pictures next to each other, you can see it straight away: with Cathy I looked like a beaten dog and with Simone I'm just happy."
A side blow that Cathy didn't want to take lying down. "It's much easier to make me look like an adulteress or a bad bitch!" she scolded in an interview with "Krone" just a few weeks ago.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
